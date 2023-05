News From Law.com

A Unity Software shareholder has filed a complaint in the Court of Chancery, claiming management passed off its ad targeting product as effective despite customer complaints and technical issues indicating otherwise. The complaint claims breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and a waste of corporate assets by 12 current and former officers and directors for the San Francisco-based company known for its software products for content creators.

Technology

May 09, 2023, 4:13 PM

nature of claim: /