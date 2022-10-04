New Suit - Contract

Unitrin Safeguard Insurance, a subsidiary of Kemper Corp., filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against real estate reporter and risk assessor Mueller Services and other defendants on Tuesday in New York Western District Court. The suit, brought by Zelle LLP, accuses Mueller of failing to identify property defects before Unitrin insured the property, which was subsequently damaged in a fire. Unitrin further alleges that it would not have insured the property had it known about the defects. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00752, Unitrin Safeguard Insurance Co. v. Barrow et al.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 7:16 PM