UnitedLex Faces Class Action Suit in Fla. Over March Data Br...

A Florida-based attorney brought a class action complaint against popular law firm consultant UnitedLex for allegedly failing to secure the personally identifiable information of her and more than 7,000 others. The case, initially filed last month, was removed to a Florida federal court last week. The complaint in Glusky v. UnitedLex Corporation stems from a breach incident that occurred in early March when an unauthorized party entered UnitedLex's database and accessed lawyer Allison Glusky's and class members' personal information before exfiltrating it, according to Glusky's complaint.

August 14, 2023, 3:55 PM

