New Suit - Contract

UnitedHealth filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against emergency room operator Envision Healthcare on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit accuses Envision of 'upcoding,' or misrepresenting the complexity and expense of certain medical procedures in order to submit inflated reimbursement requests. The complaint was filed by Robins Kaplan and Paine Tarwater & Bickers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00697, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. et al. v. Envision Healthcare Corp. et al.