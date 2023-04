News From Law.com

UnitedHealth Group paid its new chief legal officer $11.3 million for his first nine months on the job last year after luring him from British consumer products company Reckitt Benckiser Health. Rupert Bondy, who is also executive vice president and corporate secretary at UnitedHealth, had spent nearly a decade in legal roles including group general counsel at energy giant BP, prior to joining Reckitt in 2017.

April 24, 2023, 2:05 PM

