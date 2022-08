Who Got The Work

Security National Insurance Co., a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, has turned to Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which concerns claims for Hurricane Ida related property damages, was filed June 30 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by United Way of St. Charles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:22-cv-02015, United Way of St. Charles v. Security National Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 4:15 AM