Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against International-Matex Tank Terminal to New Jersey District Court. The suit, concerning a collective bargaining agreement, was filed by Hanlon, Niemann & Wright on behalf of United Steel Workers of America Local 4-406. The case is 2:22-cv-05083, United Steel Workers Of America, Local 4-406 v. International Matex Tank Terminals, aka Imtt Bayonne, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 17, 2022, 3:37 PM