Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goodwin Procter on Monday removed a lawsuit filed by the federal government against Regents of the University of California over alleged violations of the ADA to California Northern District Court. The suit claims UC Berkley fails to make its online content and courses accessible to disabled students who rely on digital accessibility tools including screen readers and captions. The case is 4:22-cv-07345, United States v. The Regents of the University of California.

Education

November 21, 2022, 6:54 PM