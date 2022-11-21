New Suit

The U.S. Government filed an ADA lawsuit against the Regents of the University of California on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit contends that UC Berkeley's online educational content, including its Massive Online Open Courses platform as well as audio and visual content on its YouTube and Apple Podcast channels, is not fully accessible to individuals with vision, hearing or other manual disabilities. The case is 3:22-cv-07345, United States of America v. Regents of the University of California.

Education

November 21, 2022, 6:05 PM