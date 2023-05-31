New Suit - FTC Enforcement

The U.S. government launched an FTC enforcement action against Amazon on Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over Amazon's voice assistant service 'Alexa' and related products, including the Echo Dot Kids smart speaker. The suit accuses Amazon of indefinitely retaining children's voice recordings, geolocation and other private information in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and Section 5 of the FTC Act. According to the complaint, Amazon didn't allow users to auto-delete recordings at regular intervals until the company received a Civil Investigative Demand from the FTC in Sept. 2019. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00811, United States of America v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 31, 2023, 4:30 PM

