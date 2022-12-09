Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bodell Bove LLC and Coughlin Midlige & Garland on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance Company and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Del Sole Cavanaugh Stroyd on behalf of Pittsburgh-based steel producer United States Steel, seeks a declaration that Zurich has a duty to defend and indemnify Steel in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 2:22-cv-01774, United States Steel Corporation v. Zurich American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 4:37 PM