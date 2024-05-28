Who Got The Work

Bruce Sendek of Butzel Long has entered an appearance for Stone Transport in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 11 in Indiana Northern District Court by Cassiday Schade on behalf of United States Steel, accuses Stone Transport, a subcontractor of a vendor to the plaintiff, of stealing scrap metal valued at $5 million from the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gretchen S. Lund, is 2:24-cv-00126, United States Steel Corporation v. Summit Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 28, 2024, 12:26 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Steel Corporation

Plaintiffs

Cassiday Schade

defendants

J&D Trucking Inc

Jacob Allen Reynolds

John Russell Smith, Jr

Joshua Curtis Riddle

Load n Go Express LLC

Marland Tirrell Barner

Rafael Antonio Berrios, Jr.

Stone Transport LP

Summit Inc

Wardell W Brown

defendant counsels

Cameli & Hoag Pc - Ham/in

Butzel Long

Dressler & Peters LLC

