New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued TFS Insurance Services, Todd Financial Services and Joseph Michael Todd on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of misappropriating $3 million from at least 20 customers. The suit further contends that Todd falsely assured customers that he would invest their funds in various securities. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00431, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Todd et al.

Government

July 12, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

defendants

Joseph Michael Todd

Tfs Insurance Services LLC

Todd Financial Services, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws