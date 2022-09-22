New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit on Thursday in Nevada District Court against James R. Thompson, Barry D. Loveless and James A. Mylock Jr., executives and directors of video game development company SPYR Inc. The complaint accuses the defendants of failing to record a loss contingency and making false statements to outside auditors regarding an SEC investigation into SPYR's investments in a biotech company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01609, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Thompson et al.

Government

September 22, 2022, 5:14 PM