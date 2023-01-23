Who Got The Work

Daniel N. Guisbond and Kathryn A. Reilly of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell and John E. Schreiber of Winston & Strawn have stepped in to represent start-up biotech company Reven Holdings and its top officials in a pending SEC enforcement action. The case, filed Dec. 9 in Colorado District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of misappropriating at least $8.8 million in investor funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:22-cv-03181, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Reven Holdings, Inc. et al.

Government

January 23, 2023, 11:05 AM