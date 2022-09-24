New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Morningview Financial LLC and its managing member Miles M. Riccio Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged violations of federal securities laws. The agency accuses the defendants of failing to register as securities dealers while selling more than 3 billion shares of newly issued penny stock. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08142, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Morningview Financial LLC et al.

