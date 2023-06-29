New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Jordan Meadow and Steven Teixeira Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading. The court case accuses Teixeira of misappropriating material nonpublic information from his romantic partner’s laptop. According to the complaint, Teixeira bought call options on numerous securities, including the securities of Domtar and VMWare. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05573, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Meadow et al.

Government

June 29, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Jordan Meadow

Steven Teixeira

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws