New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Gregory E. Lindberg, Christopher Herwig and Standard Advisory Services on Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit accuses the defendants, who purchased four North Carolina insurance companies, of self-dealing with related companies to misappropriate more than $57 million in advisory clients' funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00715, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Lindberg et al.

Government

August 30, 2022, 2:43 PM