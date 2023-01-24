New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Wisconsin Western District Court targeting a defendant for allegedly misappropriating approximately $1.9 million from clients of Prosper Wealth Management. The suit accuses Anthony Liddle of misrepresenting investment risks to over a dozen clients, a portion of whom were elderly. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00054, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Liddle, Anthony.

Government

January 24, 2023, 1:35 PM