New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ameritrust Corp. and its CEO Seong Yeol Lee Wednesday in Connecticut District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses Lee of stealing millions of dollars from investors in South Korea. According to the complaint, Lee fraudulently raised at least $20 million and misappropriated $4 million for his personal use. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00125, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Lee et al.

February 01, 2023, 3:20 PM