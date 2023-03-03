New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Adam S. Kaplan and Daniel E. Kaplan Friday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating more than $5 million from dozens of investment advisory clients. According to the complaint, the defendants overcharged clients for advisory fees by fraudulently inflating the fee amounts in clients’ advisory agreements. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01648, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kaplan et al.

Government

March 03, 2023, 10:31 AM