New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Neil S. Chandran, Garry J. Davidson, Michael T. Glaspie, Linda C. Knott, Amy S. Mossel and other defendants on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court for their involvement in an allegedly fraudulent crypto scheme 'CoinDeal.' According to the complaint, the defendants raised more than $45 million from investors by making false statements about payout scales and potential buyers of CoinDeal blockchain technology. The suit further accuses the defendants of diverting investment funds for personal use. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10017, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Chandran et al.

Government

January 04, 2023, 5:38 PM