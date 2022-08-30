New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Lee A. Bressler Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. Bressler, the former owner and portfolio manager for Carbon Master hedge fund, is accused of placing unauthorized high-risk trades and engaging in other fraudulent conduct, causing the fund to lose over $10 million in investor capital. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07391, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Bressler.

Government

August 30, 2022, 7:38 PM