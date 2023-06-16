New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued BHP Capital NY Inc. and Bryan Pantofel Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of acting as securities dealers when they were not registered with the SEC nor associated with a registered securities dealer. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22233, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. BHP Capital NY, Inc. et al.

