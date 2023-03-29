New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Beaxy Digital Ltd. and other defendants Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of conducting an unregistered 'private sale' of a crypto asset security, illegally raising over $8 million from the proceeds. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01962, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Beaxy Digital, Ltd. et al.

Government

March 29, 2023, 11:13 AM

Plaintiffs

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

defendants

Artak Hamazaspyan

Beaxy Digital, Ltd.

Braverock Investments, LLC

Brian Peterson

Future Digital Markets, Inc.

Future Financial LLC

Nicholas Murphy

Randolph Bay Abbott

Windy Financial LLC

Windy Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws