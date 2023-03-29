The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Beaxy Digital Ltd. and other defendants Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of conducting an unregistered 'private sale' of a crypto asset security, illegally raising over $8 million from the proceeds. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01962, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Beaxy Digital, Ltd. et al.
