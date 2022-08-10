New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued registered broker-dealer Alpine Securities Corporation, its CEO Christopher Doubek and its COO Joseph Walsh Wednesday in Nevada District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of unlawfully seizing the securities of Alpine's customers without authorization or notice to force customers to close their Alpine brokerage accounts. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01279, United States Securities and Exchange Commission v. Alpine Securities Corporation et al.

Government

August 10, 2022, 4:53 PM