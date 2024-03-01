Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Cullen W. Guilmartin has entered an appearance for AmericaOne and three former U.S. Sailing Association employees in a pending business tort and defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 16 in Rhode Island District Court by Foley & Lardner on behalf of United States Sailing Association, certified by the Olympic & Paralympic Committee as the governing body for the sport of sailing. The suit, which arises from a $5 million contract to partner with the plaintiff on Project Pipeline, a sailor development program, asserts that AmericaOne failed to make installment payments and accuses the defendants of disparaging the plaintiff's reputation to donors and claiming falsely that AmericaOne had taken over Olympic operations. The defendants are also accused of misappropriating confidential information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S McElroy, is 1:24-cv-00025, United States Sailing Association, Inc. v. AmericaOne, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 01, 2024, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

United States Sailing Association, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

defendants

AmericaOne, Inc.

Jose Leandro Spina

Paul Cayard

William Ruh

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract