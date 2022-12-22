New Suit - Administrative Procedures Act

The U.S. Small Business Administration and its administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The suit, brought by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, pursues APA claims in connection with the agency's denial of emergency financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic pursuant to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program. The case is 1:22-cv-03785, United States Olympic And Paralympic Museum v. Small Business Administration et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 22, 2022, 7:29 AM