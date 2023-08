New Suit

PNC Bank and other defendants were slapped with a tax lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the U.S. federal government, seeks to collect unpaid IRS liabilities and foreclose associated federal liens against two parcels of real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02975, United States Of America v. Zysk et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 2:39 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Tax

defendants

PNC Bank, NA

Francis E. Zysk

Lorraine G. Zysk

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute