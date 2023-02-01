New Suit

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a tax lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of the federal government. The complaint, targeting Engin Yesil and other defendants, seeks to obtain a monetary judgment against Yesil for unpaid federal income taxes and to foreclose the federal tax liens that attach to certain real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20413, United States of America v. Yesil et al.

Real Estate

February 01, 2023, 5:07 PM