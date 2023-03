New Suit

The Department of Justice filed a tax lawsuit against Wells Fargo and other defendants Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case seeks to enforce the federal tax liens against certain real property belonging to co-defendant Gaya E. Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10698, United States Of America v. Williams et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 2:18 PM

United States Of America

Doj-Tax

Wells Fargo, N.A.

Gaya E. Williams

Town of Milton

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute