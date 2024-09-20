Who Got The Work

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner Philip Karmel has entered an appearance for Westchester Joint Water Works in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed June 24 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, contends that the defendants' water supplies contain excessive levels of five disinfection byproducts known as haloacetic acids. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nelson Stephen Roman, is 7:24-cv-04783, United States of America v. Westchester Joint Water Works et al.

Government

September 20, 2024, 4:44 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

U.S. Attorney'S Office, Sdny

U.S. Attorney'S Office, Sdny (chambers Street)

Defendants

Town of Mamaroneck

Town/Village of Harrison

Village of Mamaroneck

Westchester Joint Water Works

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Nature of Claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws