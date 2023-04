New Suit

First American Financial, a publicly traded financial services company, and other defendants were hit with a tax lawsuit Tuesday in Montana District Court. The lawsuit seeks to enforce the federal tax liens against certain real property titled in the name of Christopher C. Wardle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00020, United States of America v. Wardle et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

U.S. Department Of Justice, Tax Division

defendants

First American Title Company of Montana, Inc.

Action Collection Service, Inc.

Christopher F. Wardle

Federal National Mortgage Association

First Interstate Bank

Treasure of Gallatin County, Montana

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute