JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were hit with a tax lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to over $175,000 in unpaid federal income tax liabilities, was brought by the U.S. government. The case is 1:23-cv-00254, United States of America v. Wagner et al.

May 02, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

U.S. Department Of Justice

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Hamilton County, Ohio

State of Ohio, Department of Taxation

Virginia Gail Wagner

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute