New Suit

The federal government filed a tax lawsuit against Wells Fargo and other defendants Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00151, United States of America v. United Drive Inn No. 2, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 11:30 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Jose A. Flores

Juan R. Flores

United Drive Inn No. 2, Inc.

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute