Who Got The Work

Alec M. Taylor of Adams and Reese and the Law Offices of John D. Moore have stepped in as defense counsel to Suretec Insurance Company and Trans4Fed LLC, respectively, in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The complaint was filed Aug. 2 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Russell S. Gill PLLC on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Ramey, Hosley and Associates LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr., is 1:22-cv-00200, United States of America v. Trans4Fed, LLC et al.

Government

September 16, 2022, 7:22 AM