Who Got The Work

Hazel Ocampo of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Thunder Diesel & Performance Co., Red Deer Exhaust Inc. and Schumacher Estates Ltd. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action was filed July 28 in Arkansas Western District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the United States, which accuses defendants of Clean Air Act violations related to the sale of aftermarket products that defeat emission controls installed on motor vehicles or engines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, is 3:22-cv-03042, United States v. Thunder Diesel & Performance Co. et al.

Automotive

October 20, 2022, 10:14 AM