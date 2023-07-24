Who Got The Work

Hueston Hennigan partners John C. Hueston and Douglas J. Dixon have stepped in to defend Southern California Edison in a federal government action related to the 2017 Creek Fire, which tore through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County. The suit, filed June 7 in California Central District Court, contends that improperly maintained power lines sparked the fire and seeks more than $40 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:23-cv-04451, United States of America v. Southern California Edison Company et al.

Energy

July 24, 2023, 4:19 AM

