New Suit - Real Property

The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against public utility Southern California Edison (SCE) on Wednesday in California Central District Court seeking more than $40 million. The court case centers on the Creek Fire of 2017, which burned approximately 15,000 acres of land, around half of which was part of the National Forest System. According to the complaint, the Creek Fire began when improperly maintained power lines and other equipment owned by SCE ignited dry vegetation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04451, United States of America v. Southern California Edison Company et al.

Energy

June 07, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Ausa - Office Of Us Attorney

defendants

Southern California Edison Company

Does 1 to 10

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property