New Suit - Contract

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Skanska, a multinational construction and project development company, and other defendants in Florida Northern District Court over breach-of-contract claims on Monday. The court case, filed on behalf of the U.S. Navy, accuses the defendants of having an inadequate emergency preparedness plan which led to the damage and breakaway of two construction barges stemming from Hurricane Sally. The U.S. Navy seeks reimbursement of nearly $400,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-16385, United States Of America v. Skanska Civil Southeast Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 26, 2023, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Robert Kelly

defendants

Skanska USA Inc.

Barge 471205

Barge Ks 6013

Skanska Civil Southeast Inc.

Skanska USA Civil Inc.

