The U.S. Department of Justice sued Skanska, a multinational construction and project development company, and other defendants in Florida Northern District Court over breach-of-contract claims on Monday. The court case, filed on behalf of the U.S. Navy, accuses the defendants of having an inadequate emergency preparedness plan which led to the damage and breakaway of two construction barges stemming from Hurricane Sally. The U.S. Navy seeks reimbursement of nearly $400,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-16385, United States Of America v. Skanska Civil Southeast Inc.
Construction & Engineering
June 26, 2023, 12:45 PM