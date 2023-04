New Suit

Deutsche Bank, the Town of Yarmouth and other defendants were hit with a tax lawsuit Tuesday in Maine District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, seeks to enforce tax liens on real property, and to collect over $562,000 in allegedly unpaid taxes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00173, United States Of America v. Shelton et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 18, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

U.S. Department Of Justice

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

Christopher A Shelton

Jeffrey Harder

Joanna Shelton

Maine Revenue Services

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc

Mortgage Lenders Network USA Inc

Quang Nguyen

Town Of Yarmouth Department Of Finance

William Swartzbaugh

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute