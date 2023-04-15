Great American Insurance, an American Financial company, and RT Contractor Corp. were sued Thursday in California Central District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case was brought by Wakefield & Associates on behalf of the federal government, for the use and benefit of APS Construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00648, United States of America v. RT Contractor Corp et al.
Insurance
April 15, 2023, 9:11 AM