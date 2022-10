New Suit

The U.S. government filed a Medicare reimbursement lawsuit against Angelica Rodriguez on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged overpayment for medical services, was brought by Becker & Poliakoff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23484, United States of America v. Rodriguez.

Health Care

October 25, 2022, 6:22 PM