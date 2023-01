New Suit

The U.S. government sued Property and Casualty Insurance Co. of Hartford Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action seeks to recover over $312,000 from Hartford for medical services rendered to a U.S. military veteran who suffered from workplace injuries that rendered him a paraplegic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00619, United States of America v. Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 5:19 AM