Kiran A. Phansalkar and Preston Sullivan of Conner & Winters have stepped in as defense counsel to Penn Construction Group Incorporated in a pending lawsuit. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for subcontracting work on a construction project, was filed Oct. 14 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Metcalf & Spitler on behalf of Allied Steel Construction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick, is 5:22-cv-00903, United States of America v. Penn Construction Group Incorporated et al.

November 28, 2022, 5:39 AM