New Suit - Contract

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and other defendants were sued Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit, arising from a construction project at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, was filed by Robinett, Swartz & Duren on behalf of the federal government, for the use and benefit of ABC Supply Co. The case is 5:23-cv-00273, United States of America v. Penn Construction Group Inc et al.

Insurance

March 28, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Robinett, Swartz & Duren

Robinett & Osmond

Robinett Law Firm

defendants

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Korte Construction Company

Penn Construction Group Inc

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects