Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and other defendants were sued Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit, arising from a construction project at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, was filed by Robinett, Swartz & Duren on behalf of the federal government, for the use and benefit of ABC Supply Co. The case is 5:23-cv-00273, United States of America v. Penn Construction Group Inc et al.
Insurance
March 28, 2023, 4:09 PM