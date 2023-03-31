New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sued Norfolk Southern Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over the Feb. 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The court case, brought by the Attorney General's Office, seeks a declaration that Norfolk is liable for all government agencies' CERCLA response costs consistent with the National Contingency Plan. The suit also seeks appropriate action to remedy and mitigate harm to public health and the environment caused by the hazardous materials seeped into the air and ground. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00675, United States of America v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 31, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Lauren D. Grady

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws