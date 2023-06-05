New Suit - Child Privacy

Microsoft was sued Monday in Washington Western District Court by the U.S. federal government in connection with minors using Xbox Live gaming services and products. The suit, filed by the United States of America and the Federal Trade Commission, contends that Microsoft collects personal information from gamers under the age of 13 and discloses it to third parties without parental consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00836, United States of America v. Microsoft Corporation.

Technology

June 05, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Us Attorney'S Office (sea)

Katherine Ho

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

