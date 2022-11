New Suit

The U.S. federal government filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court against Capital One Bank, Midland Funding, John P. Martin and other defendants. The lawsuit seeks to enforce federal tax liens against certain real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03953, United States Of America v. Martin et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 14, 2022, 1:32 PM