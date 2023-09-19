Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partner Bart J. Kempf and Warren Campbell and George Coble Caperton of Rice Amundsen Caperton have stepped in to defend inherited property owner Minor David Madison Jr. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action, filed July 26 in Tennessee Western District Court by the U.S. government, seeks to recover funds for costs incurred in response to a release or threatened release of hazardous substances at and/or from the former custom cleaners superfund site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Samuel H. Mays Jr., is 2:23-cv-02444, United States of America v. Madison, Jr.

Government

September 19, 2023, 8:39 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

U.S. Attorney'S Office

Doj-Enrd

Department Of Justice

defendants

Minor David Madison, Jr.

defendant counsels

Rice Amundsen Caperton, PLLC

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Rice Amundsen & Caperton, PLLC

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws